EVS FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

ON THURSDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment will announce its full year 2023 results on February 22 nd , 2024, after market closing.

CONFERENCE CALL

! PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED !

The day after, EVS will hold a conference call in English at 10.00 am CET with financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be available shortly before the call on the EVS website and in the webcast.

Participants must register for the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

1. Online registration:

2. Webcast Player URL:

ANNONCE DES RESULTATS D'EVS POUR L'ANNEE 2023 LE JEUDI 22 FEVRIER 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment annoncera ses résultats de l'année 2023 le jeudi 22 février 2024, après clôture des marchés.

Le lendemain, EVS tiendra une conférence téléphonique en anglais à 10h00 CET pour analystes financiers et investisseurs institutionnels. Les autres personnes intéressées peuvent l'écouter, sans poser de questions ((( listen-only mode ))). La présentation utilisée pendant la conférence téléphonique sera disponible sur le site d'EVS peu avant le début de celle-ci ainsi que dans le webcast.

Les participants doivent s'enregistrer sur le site de la conférence téléphonique ci-dessous. Un e-mail leur sera alors envoyé avec les détails de connexion (login, mot de passe et identifiant unique).

1. Online registration:

2. Webcast Player URL:

EVS 2023 JAAR RESULTATEN WORDEN BEKEND GEMAAKT OP DONDERDAG 22 FEBRUARI 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment zal de resultaten van het jaar 2023 bekendmaken op 22 februari 2024, na het sluiten van de beurs.

De dag erna om 10u00 CET zal EVS een teleconferentie houden in het Engels voor financiële analisten en institutionele beleggers. Andere geïnteresseerden kunnen passief deelnemen aan de conferentie in“listen-only mode”. De presentatie die gebruikt zal worden tijdens de teleconferentie zal beschikbaar zijn op de website van EVS kort voordien en in de webcast.

Deelnemers moeten zich vóór de conferentie registreren via de onderstaande link. Bij de registratie krijgt elke deelnemer een Participant Dial in nummer, een password en een uniek registratienummer.

1. Online registration:

2. Webcast Player URL: