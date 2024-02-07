Freight Trucking Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.1% And Expected To Reach $4,457.4 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freight Trucking Market

By cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Freight Trucking Market generated $2,732 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4,457.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global freight trucking market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Prominent Market Players

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Estes Express Lines, Saia, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., A.P. Moller - Maersk, XPO Logistics, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Landstar System, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Yellow Roadway Corporation, Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Several automobile manufacturers faced shortage of components such as semiconductor chips, and others, which further resulted in delay in production of freight trucks. Heavy-duty truck manufacturers are still struggling to keep up with demand as shortages of semiconductors and other parts curb production.

Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

The global freight trucking market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

However, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, several truck manufacturing companies has observed growth in the sales of truck and buses, which fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, Daimler Truck has reported 20% year-on-year growth in sales of truck and buses with 455,400 units sold across the globe.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

