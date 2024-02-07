Scholz Discusses Support For Ukraine With US Leadership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Continued support for Ukraine will be one of the main topics of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the United States.

This became known to a Ukrinform correspondent from government circles.

According to the source, a special emphasis during the chancellor's conversation with the US president and politicians will be the continuation of funding for Ukraine.

The visit will be an opportunity for the head of the German government to inform about the latest EU decisions, including the allocation of €50 billion for Ukraine until 2027, as well as the planning of more than €7 billion in the German budget for military aid in 2024.

We will help Kyiv stand and prevail - French Prime Minister in

In total, according to the German leadership, taking into account what has been allocated since the beginning of the war and the supplies that have been agreed and approved for the following years, we are talking about military assistance to Ukraine totaling almost 30 billion euros.

The leaders of the United States and Germany are expected to discuss, among other things, the security guarantees that are currently being agreed upon between Kyiv and Berlin.

The message from Germany and Europe in supporting Ukraine is that this is a common Euro-Atlantic challenge and a common Euro-Atlantic task, and the United States will not bear the burden of assistance alone.

In general, the visit will focus on three topics: Russia's war against Ukraine and assistance to Kyiv, NATO's strengthening, and the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

It is important for the head of the German government to exchange views with the American leader in person, the government noted.

Ukraine,y may sign security assurances deal this month

The German Chancellor will visit the United States on February 8-9. The program of the visit includes talks with US President Joe Biden, meetings with representatives of the Congress, communication with American and German businesses, etc.