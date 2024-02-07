Jennica Kahkejian, MD, A Family Physician With Santa Clara Homestead Medical Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Kahkejian is a board certified family physician in practice with Santa Clara Homestead Medical Center.

“I am passionate about working with Spanish-speaking Latino patients. My Mexican heritage gives me a unique perspective as a family medicine doctor. I am acutely aware of the cultural differences, language barriers, and health disparities that affect our community. I always try my best to be a bridge between families and their medical care.”

Serving a diverse patient demographic, Dr. Kahkejian's philosophy of practicing family medicine revolves around providing comprehensive, continuous, and personalized health care to individuals and families across their lifespan. She has the privilege to include children and adults in her practice as well.

A first-generation American, Dr. Kahkejian was born and raised in Southern California. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Johns Hopkins University and went on to attend medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, graduating with the class of 2020.

Furthering her training, Dr. Kahkejian completed her residency in family medicine at Kaiser Permanente, Fontana and joined Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Homestead Medical Center in 2023.

Board certified in family medicine, she is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person whom a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

On a more personal note, Dr. Kahkejian is fluent in both English and Spanish.