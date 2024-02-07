Zeiad Nimri, DDS, DMD, A Dentist With Sun Lakes Family Dental

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Nimri is a highly skilled dentist practicing alongside Dr. Jeff Fenn, DMD, at Sun Lakes Family Dental in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional dental care that caters to the unique needs of every patient.

With a commitment to excellence, Drs. Nimri and Fenn offer an extensive range of comprehensive dental services in a warm and welcoming environment. From routine check-ups to cleanings to advanced procedures like implants and orthodontics, the skilled team ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment tailored to their oral health goals.

With a significant resume of distinction in dentistry, Dr. Nimri graduated from the University of Jordan School of Dentistry in 1991 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree. Subsequently, he obtained a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry Degree from the Dental International Student Program at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. Notably, Dr. Nimri holds both a DDS and a DMD, a distinction setting him apart from many in the field.

Bringing over three decades of experience, Dr. Nimri initiated his dental practice in 1991 at the Smile Center in Chicago, Illinois. In 1995, he established his own practice in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Relocating to sunny Gilbert, Arizona in 2009, he founded Higley Dental Care, which he later sold before joining Sun Lakes Dental.

