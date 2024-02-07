Jorge A. Serna, MD, PA

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Serna is a certified physician assistant at Clinica Medica Teocali Inc. in Bell Gardens, California. He is well-equipped to address the diverse medical needs of his patients, contributing to the overall well-being of the community he serves.

Academically, Dr. Serna graduated with his Medical Degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine in Mexico. Subsequently, he ventured to the United States, where he obtained his Physicians Associate Degree in Family Practice from the University of California, Davis in 1991.

Demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence, Dr. Serna holds certification through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). Notably, the NCCPA stands as the only certifying organization for PAs in the United States.

With his rich academic background, international training, and commitment to professional excellence, Dr. Serna stands as a valuable asset to the healthcare landscape, embodying the highest standards of competence and compassionate care. His dual degrees and certification from the NCCPA reflect a comprehensive and well-rounded approach to medical practice, positioning him as a trusted healthcare professional at the forefront of patient-centered care in Bell Gardens.

A physician assistant is a health care practitioner who practices medicine in collaboration with physicians. They examine patients, prescribe medicine, and order diagnostic tests. In most cases, they work under the supervision of physicians or surgeons, but they can work more independently in some states, rural areas, and inner-city areas, consulting with physicians only when they need help with cases.