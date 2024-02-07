Ryan Wade, MD, An Addiction Psychiatrist With Freedom Institute And Silver Hill Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Wade is a board certified addiction psychiatrist who specializes in the treatment of co-occurring disorders. He is both the Director of Addiction Services at Silver Hill Hospital, a non-profit psychiatric hospital in New Canaan, CT that provides a full spectrum of care, including Inpatient, Transitional Living, and Outpatient services, and Medical Director of Freedom Institute, an outpatient addiction treatment and recovery center located in midtown Manhattan.

As Medical Director for the Freedom Institute, Dr. Wade offers his profound addiction psychiatry consultation to the staff at Freedom Institute, both on an individual basis and as a collective entity. This collaborative effort extends to closely working with the Director of Clinical Services, Caroline Kern, LMHC. Together, they provide leadership and oversight to Freedom Institute's clinical team, ensuring the continuous development and refinement of policies, procedures, and ongoing training for clinicians. Dr. Wade also takes charge of guaranteeing the Institute's program aligns with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Furthermore, he shoulders the responsibility of delivering medical clearance and psychiatric evaluations for clients, further cementing his indispensable role in the organization.

Beyond his role at Freedom Institute, Dr. Wade serves as the Director of Addiction Services and oversees the Dual-Diagnosis Transitional Living Program at Silver Hill Hospital. His expertise spans diverse therapeutic modalities, including dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivation enhancement therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and psychodynamic psychotherapy.

“Maintaining a supportive environment is the fundamental principle in delivering the highest quality of care to our patients” says Dr. Wade. Addiction is a complex condition and he is dedicated to helping his patients overcome their addictive disorder by providing the latest evidence-based treatment available, along with compassion and empathy.

The ability to collaborate with an interdisciplinary group of clinicians to provide comprehensive care for patients drew Dr. Wade to Silver Hill Hospital.“We work together as a team, and I respect and value that synergy.”

A 2016 graduate of Eastern Virginia Medical School, Dr. Wade went on to perform his internship and residency in general psychiatry at the said establishment. He further honed his skills through a fellowship in addiction psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, where he notably became the first fellow to train primarily at the Connecticut Mental Health Center and developed a monthly education seminar focused on addiction for Connecticut Mental Health Center staff and trainees.

Combining his clinical expertise, compassion, and leadership ability, Dr. Wade maintains academic appointments at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Yale University School of Medicine, and City University of New York School of Medicine. His commitment to advancing telehealth and access to mental health services is evident through his role as the Medical Director for multiple startups, including Klinic and Revive Telehealth. He also serves as a physician collaborator for several psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioners.

With an unwavering commitment to his specialty, Dr. Wade is board certified in psychiatry and addiction psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

