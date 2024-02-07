Bobbie V. Kumar, MD, MBA, FAAFP, Family Physician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Kumar is a board certified family physician with over a decade of experience in primary care and urgent care.

Serving as the Director of Clinical Transformation at Inflect Health, the innovation and investment hub of Vituity in Emeryville, Dr. Kumar plays a pivotal role in developing, implementing, and executing transformative programs. In addition, she contributes to the establishment and growth of healthcare startups dedicated to enhancing patient care. These startups include MOOV Health & Wellness, a lifestyle and performance medicine studio in Frisco, Texas, where she serves as Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. Additionally, she is involved in HelloFam, an app supporting healthy aging for families.

Beyond her innovative ventures, Dr. Kumar is an entrepreneur and co-owner of Doctors Urgent Care, with locations in Conroe, Woodlands, Northlake, and Flower Mound, Texas.

Academically, Dr. Kumar graduated with her Medical Degree from St. Christopher Iba Mar Diop College of Medicine in England in 2008. Her postgraduate journey included an internship at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from 2008-2009 and residency in family medicine at Memorial Health University Medical Center from 2009-2012.

Building on this foundation, Dr. Kumar pursued further specialization, completing an integrative medicine track at the University of Arizona and earning her Master of Business Administration Degree from Auburn University in 2016.

Dr. Kumar is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Recognizing her outstanding contributions, Dr. Kumar holds fellowship status as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP). Her professional affiliations extend to the American Association for Physician Leadership and the Texas Academy for Family Physicians, reflecting her active engagement in the broader healthcare community.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person whom a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

When she is not working, Dr. Kumar enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.