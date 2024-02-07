David P. John, MD, FACEP, An Emergency Physician With Griffin Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

An experienced emergency physician, Dr. John works part-time at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut

Back in 1988, he earned his medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, before beginning a residency in neurosurgery at the Yale-New Haven Medical Center in 1990. Later, he completed a residency in emergency medicine at the Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in 1998.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP), the doctor attained board certification in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional, and examination standards.

Emergency medicine, is the medical specialty concerned with the care of illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. An emergency physician works in an emergency department to care for acutely ill or injured patients on an unscheduled basis.

Doctor John has been a pioneer in Quality and Patient Safety and Geriatrics and involved in leadership at the state and national level.

