Gurpreet Sodhi, MD, A Cardiologist With Sutter Health

A trusted cardiologist, Dr. Sodhi is affiliated with Sutter Health, working with patients in Sacramento, California. His clinical interests include adult congenital heart disease, echocardiography, heart failure and transplantation.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, he received his medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in 2009, before completing his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the same educational venue in 2012 and 2016, respectively. Finally, he completed an additional fellowship in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Subsequent to his education, the doctor attained board certification in cardiovascular disease, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, and internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart, as well as the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).

On a more personal note, Dr. Sodhi is fluent in both English and Punjabi.

