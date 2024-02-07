Gregory J. Kruper, MD, An Otolaryngologist With Lake County ENT Head & Neck Specialists

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted otolaryngologist, Dr. Kruper has been an integral part of Lake County ENT Health & Neck Specialists since 2014. With a breadth of expertise, he is particularly passionate about reconstructive surgery addressing facial defects, as well as the intricate domains of nose and sinus diseases, ear surgery, and procedures related to the salivary and thyroid glands. His commitment to patient care extends across all age groups, ranging from pediatric cases to senior citizens.

A proud native of York, Pennsylvania, his academic journey laid a solid foundation for his medical career. He pursued his undergraduate education at St. Lawrence University, focusing on biochemistry and molecular biology, complemented by a minor in Asian studies. He earned his medical degree from the Case Western Reserve University Medical School, where he delved into groundbreaking research on the effects of sleep apnea on the heart, lungs, and brain.

Subsequently, Dr. Kruper completed his internship and residency in otolaryngology at Wayne State University. During his residency, Dr. Kruper immersed himself in impactful research, exploring topics such as the reconstruction of face and neck wounds, pediatric sinus disease, and tinnitus. His contributions to these fields are evident through the publication of multiple peer-reviewed articles.

As a testament of his continued education, the doctor is board-certified in otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, which is a non-profit corporation that has set the mission of ensuring professional standards with certificates and memberships and has offered training in the fields of head neck surgery to professionals since 1924.

Otolaryngology is the oldest medical specialty in the United States. Otolaryngologists, also known as ear, nose, and throat doctors, specialize in disorders of the head and neck, ranging from hearing loss to cancer.

