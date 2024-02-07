Valerie Ablaza, MD, FACS, A Plastic Surgeon With The Plastic Surgery Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A distinguished figure in the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Ablaza serves as a Partner and Corporate Vice President of The Plastic Surgery Group. Her presence in the profession is indeed unique, considering that only one out of 10 plastic surgeons are women.

For her, the purpose of plastic surgery goes beyond enhancing appearances; it is about aligning physical transformations with the internal perception that individuals have of themselves. She expresses a profound sense of fulfillment in being able to fulfill her lifelong aspiration, considering it an honor and a privilege to serve her patients and recognizing the profound ability to positively change lives.

Education-wise, Dr. Ablaza earned her medical degree from The Medical College of Pennsylvania, followed by a residency in plastic surgery at The New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center. She further honed her skills with a fellowship in breast and aesthetic surgery in Nashville, Tennessee, under the mentorship of the renowned plastic surgeon G. Patrick Maxwell.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the doctor is board-certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). She is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Phi Beta Kappa, and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society.

Recognized as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons, she writes a bi-weekly blog for New Jersey Health and Beauty Magazine, covering various topics within the field. She also lends her insights to publications such as BERGEN Magazine and North Jersey Woman.

The breadth of Dr. Ablaza's expertise is reflected in her presence on internet platforms, where she has been quoted on PlasticSurgery, CosmeticSurgery, and awcancer. Her media engagements include a feature on CN8 One on One with Steve Adubato.

Additionally, she has demonstrated her literary prowess as a guest author of "Fifty Things To Do When You Turn Fifty," a book focused on self-help and personal growth. She has also contributed extensively to medical literature, with numerous articles published in medical journals and chapters written for plastic surgery and orthopedic textbooks.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Ablaza embodies a commitment to philanthropy. She has donated her time and expertise to Healing the Children, an international charity dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to children in low-income communities and third-world countries.

Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. It can be divided into two main categories – reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. A plastic surgeon's primary responsibility is performing surgical and non-surgical procedures, and they use a variety of reparative and reconstructive techniques to get the job done.

