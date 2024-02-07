Nelson M. Handal, MD, DFAPA, A Psychiatrist With Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A seasoned psychiatrist, Dr. Handal is the Founder, Chairman and Medical Director of Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic (DBMC) & Harmonex Neuroscience Research (HRX). His career has been marked by a steadfast commitment to improving patient care by incorporating cutting-edge technologies into clinical practices.

After years of dedicated work, his vision for advancing mental health care took shape at DBMC, focusing on refining a clinical model that seamlessly integrates technology with sensible, practical, and modern approaches. DBMC, under his leadership, has evolved into a large and modern mental health clinic, catering to approximately 160 patients daily, half of whom travel considerable distances for the specialized care it offers.

Academically, Dr. Handal's journey began at Ruprecht Karl University in Heidelberg, Germany, and he later graduated from Universidad Mayor de San Andres in Laz Bolivia, his hometown. Completing his internship and residency training in psychiatry at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Syracuse, he went on to pursue a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

In recognition of his contributions, he holds the distinction of being a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (DFAPA) and a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Currently serving as a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, Alabama, he continues to shape the landscape of mental health care through his dedication, innovation, and exemplary leadership.

An avid researcher, Dr. Handal has served as the primary investigator in over 70 clinical trials. Notably, in the late 1980s, he presided over one of the pioneering telemedicine referral services globally, a system featured in Business Week. His ongoing commitment to innovation is exemplified by CliniCom®, an online psychiatric assessment tool he has developed over the past decade, benefiting over 25,000 patients.

Recognized on a national level, he has shared his expertise as a consultant and speaker. His testimony before the United States House Committee on Veterans' Affairs in May 2009 highlighted his insights on innovative technologies and treatments for veterans, specifically discussing CliniCom®.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

The accolades Dr. Handal has received underscore his exceptional contributions. Awards such as the 2009 Heroes in the Fight Award from Mental Health America and The Excellence in Public Mental Health Award for 2008 from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) acknowledge his dedication. He has been honored as one of America's Top Psychiatrists for 2008 and 2007 by the Consumers' Research Council of America, while his private practice, DBMC, earned the 2008 Best of Dothan Award in the Physicians category from the U.S. Local Business Association (USLBA). Finally, he was the recipient of the 2008 Patient's Choice Award and the 2007 Mental Health Professional of the Year Award for Alabama.

