Anna Krol, MD, A Physiatrist In Private Practice

A committed physiatrist, Dr. Krol sees patients at her private practice, with offices in both Brooklyn and Flushing, New York. Specializing in pain management and acupuncture, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her practice, catering to individuals seeking comprehensive care for physical and neurological trauma rehabilitation.

In her practice, she goes beyond the conventional boundaries of medicine, embracing a patient-centered philosophy that prioritizes the overall well-being of her clients. Her dedication to holistic healing extends beyond symptom management, aiming for maximum improvement in her clients' conditions and overall quality of life.

Dr. Krol's approach is truly holistic, encompassing both traditional Western medicine and non-traditional Eastern medicine, particularly Acupuncture. This unique blend allows her to offer a comprehensive and integrative treatment strategy. By combining the strengths of both medical traditions, she tailors her interventions to address the specific needs of each individual, recognizing that the synergy of Western and Eastern techniques can lead to optimal outcomes.

Back in 1974, she graduated with her medical degree from the St. Petersburg Medical State Academy in Russia. Upon relocating to the United States, she completed her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Montefiore Medical Center in 1998.

As a testament to her success, the doctor is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ABPMR). The mission of the ABPMR is to serve the public by improving the quality of patient care in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R). This is accomplished through a process of certification and maintenance of certification that fosters excellence and encourages continuous learning.

Physical medicine and rehabilitation, also known as physiatry, is a branch of medicine that aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments or disabilities. Physiatrists treat a wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.

