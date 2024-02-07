Get To Know Internist Dr. Edna Wong Mckinstry, Who Serves Patients In North Carolina.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A prominent internist, Dr. McKinstry tends to patients, North Carolina. She strives to provide personalized health and wellness through exemplary care, education and research.

Graduating from Arizona State University in 2002, she earned her medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine in 2007, and completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine at Tucson in 2012.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), the doctor attained board certification in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

