Richard Gallini, Phd, A Neuropsychologist With North Star Psychological Services

Dr. Gallini is a licensed psychologist with a wealth of experience and specialized training in clinical neuropsychology. He works with patients at his private practice - North Star Psychological Services - in Litchfield, Connecticut.

Over the course of his impressive career, spanning 25 years as a certified school psychologist, he has contributed significantly to the well-being and development of individuals across the age spectrum. His diverse background encompasses a range of settings, from the challenging environment of a Maximum-Security Unit in the Connecticut Department of Correction to the more conventional spaces of public and private schools at elementary, middle, high school, and college levels.

In his multifaceted role, Dr. Gallini collaborates closely with administration, teachers, and parents. His primary focus is to support students by maximizing their strengths and addressing challenges through thoughtful programming. Whether in private practice or within educational institutions, he works diligently to identify and develop customized accommodations that cater to the unique learning needs of each student.

Beyond conventional psychological concerns, he has successfully addressed a wide range of clinical challenges faced by children, adolescents, and their parents. These challenges include learning and executive function issues, sexual orientation and gender identity struggles, depression, anxiety, ADHD, school refusal, and various disruptive behavioral and emotional disorders. Through comprehensive neuropsychological assessments, he seeks to provide a holistic understanding of each individual's unique profile and its impact on learning and daily life.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Gallini has made significant contributions to academia. He has served as a Professor of Psychology at the University of Hartford and Fairfield University, where he instructed courses on Clinical Neuropsychology, Personality Assessment, Group Therapy, and Community Psychology. Furthermore, he has conducted professional development sessions for school staff and administration, focusing on personality assessment, cognitive assessment, and executive functions.

Neuropsychology focuses on identifying the neuro-anatomical sources in the brain of cognitive, emotional, or behavioral function. As such, it can identify the course of change in function that follows a neurological trauma or condition. A neuropsychologist would generally seek natural and non-invasive ways to foster recovery and improvement, or even peak performance, in those who are struggling with effects on their performance.

