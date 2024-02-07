Podcast: The Power Of Communications In Accelerating Sustainability Adoption

( MENAFN - PRovoke) While some Asia-Pacific countries, such as Japan, have witnessed a strong rise in ESG coverage, investing, and consumer adoption of sustainable products, others have progressed at a slower pace. In partnership with Weber Shandwick, Asia-Pacific corporate affairs head Carolyn Devanayagam joins the PRovoke Media podcast to examine the latest trends in this area, and how corporate communicators can drive progress amid the twin threats of greenwashing and green-hushing.

