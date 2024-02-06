Minimum Temp In Delhi Dips To 6.9 Degrees Celsius

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

From the last few days, the temperature was hovering around 12 degrees, and on Tuesday, minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2.

IMD's Wednesday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees again.

According to the weather office, there will be "strong surface winds during the day".

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'moderare' and 'poor' category, after days of being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'moderate' category standing at 151 and PM10 reached 210, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 189, and PM10 at 169.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 297, and PM10 was at 437, both falling under the 'poor' and 'severe' category, respectively.

