Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Opens For Traffic

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) After remaining closed for maintenance, traffic was restored on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday.

Traffic department officials said that the highway has been opened this morning.

“Light motor vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to move on the highway from Srinagar and Jammu while the movement of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be regulated,” officials said.

Due to shooting stones/landslides, the highway was damaged at a number of places earlier this week while maximum damage to road was caused in the Sherbibi stretch in Ramban district.

All essentials of life, including petroleum products, medicines, foodstuffs, pulses, edible oils, mutton and poultry products are brought into the landlocked Valley through the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. For this reason the highway is known as the supplies lifeline of Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/dpb