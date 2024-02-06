Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Chairman's Address And Scheme Meeting Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) refers to the proposed acquisition by Aussie Broadband Limited of 100% of the issued shares in Symbio by way of scheme of arrangement ("Scheme").

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.3, attached* (see link below) to this announcement are the following documents to be presented at Symbio's Scheme Meeting, which is being held today at 11:00am (Sydney time):

1. Chairman's address; and

2. Scheme Meeting presentation slides.

Symbio shareholders may attend, participate and vote at the Scheme Meeting via the online meeting platform at:

Symbio will announce the results of the Scheme Meeting on the ASX shortly after the conclusion of the Scheme Meeting.

Further Information

For further information about the Scheme, Symbio shareholders should contact the Shareholder Information Line on 1300 847 879 (within Australia) and +61 1300 847 879 (outside Australia) which is open between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Sydney time) or visit the FAQ page at

Symbio Holdings Limited

(ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

