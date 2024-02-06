Pcloud Celebrates Lunar New Year With A Massive Discount

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ZUG, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, pCloud is pleased to introduce an exclusive promotion for its lifetime plans.



pCloud, a European cloud drive service provider founded in Switzerland, is compliant with Swiss privacy laws and the GDPR, and since its inception in 2013, has redefined the way individuals and businesses manage their data, delivering safe, secure, reliable, and user-focused solutions that have earned the trust of more than 19 million users worldwide.



The exclusive Lunar New Year promotio is designed to offer simplicity, accessibility, and security for a hassle-free digital experience.



Available for a limited time, users across Asia can enjoy a 54% discount on lifetime plans of 100 GB, 1 TB, and 5 TB.



The promotion commences on February 7th and concludes on February 13th.





Key Highlights of pCloud's Lunar New Year Promotion:



Varied Storage Capacities: Lifetime plans designed to match user's unique needs, ranging from 100 GB for essential storage to 5 TB for those with more extensive digital requirements.



Exclusive 54% Discount: Substantial savings with an exclusive 54% discount across all lifetime plans. This exceptional offer is valid for a limited time, adding an extra layer of festivity to the Lunar New Year celebrations.



Seamless Accessibility: Users can enjoy the convenience of accessing files from any device, ensuring their data is readily available whether they are on the go or working from home.



Robust Security Measures: Users can rest assured knowing their data is protected by advanced security features, including end-to-end encryption. The privacy and the integrity of their files are paramount.



Simplified File Management: Effortlessly organize, share, and collaborate with pCloud's streamlined file management. Share moments seamlessly with a few clicks.



Automated Backup: Rely on pCloud as a digital guardian. Activate automated backup features to ensure precious memories are never lost.



Entering the Year of the Dragon, pCloud's focus is on empowering users with storage solutions mirroring the resilience and power attributed to the dragon.



Join pCloud in celebrating the Year of the Dragon with exclusive discounts and features that redefine the way users store, share, and access data.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About pCloud pCloud stands as a prominent global provider of cloud storage solutions for more than 10 years, offering a variety of lifetime plans to cater to a wide spectrum of user needs. Emphasizing accessibility and security, pCloud empowers users to effectively manage and protect their digital assets. Today, the service is one of the top 5 cloud storage services and is in competition with top providers such as Google and Dropbox. With unique features such as pCloud Drive, branded download links, upload links, and synchronizing multiple folders, pCloud delivers unmatched versatility, security, and sharing capabilities. With pCloud Drive, files can be completely stored in the cloud, freeing up local hard drive space. This also improves the upload and download speed of files of any size that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. pCloud is the first cloud storage provider to offer both encrypted and unencrypted folders within the same account. With pCloud's unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access.



pCloud is available on the App Store, Google Play, and .



