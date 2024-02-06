Jordan Books Historic Semifinal Against South Korea In Asian Cup

Jordan’s forward #09 Ali Olwan and Jordan’s forward #11 Yazan Al Naimat celebrate their team’s win in the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Tajikistan and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan plays two-time Asian champs, world's 23rd ranked South Korea on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, in Doha, Qatar, as the continent's top four teams eye the title and top placements in the tournament.

With Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa and Princess Salma joining HRH Prince Ali, president of the Jordan Football Association, Jordan's squad seemed intent on making history, and they did it in Friday's quarterfinals when they beat Tajikistan 1-0 to make it the semis for the first time in their fifth participation at the continent's leading football tournament. Previously, Jordan's best past performance was reaching the quarters twice in 2004 and 2011.

In the day's other match, South Korea came from 1-0 down to beat Australia 2-1 in extra time. Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min propelled his side into the semifinals winning an injury time penalty and scoring a stunning extra-time free-kick to earn his nation's victory.



The Kingdom's Moroccan coach Hussein Amouta told a post-match press conference his team was confident they can give their best and advance further.“Our result will depend on our performance and determination, not on who our opponents are,” Amouta said.

The coach, who took over the job in summer aims for an advanced placement in regional and international competitions while striving to revamp the team and create a competitive lineup for the future. Jordan held South Korea 2-2 in the first round, but the lineup's task might be complicated by the fact that the team has some bookings. Players missing the next match include Salem Ajaleen, Ali Alwan and Rajai Ayed while the team will also miss veteran player, Hamzeh Dardour, who was sent home for his unsportsmanlike conduct after the Round of 16 match against Iraq.

On the other hand, Nour Rawabdeh, who suffered a rib injury in the first round, is back on the lineup. He joins Nizar Rashdan who missed the quarterfinal alongside stars Mousa Ta'mari, Yazan Al Arab and Yazan Nue'imat as well as goalie Yazeed Abu Laila who propelled the team to the semis.

Son takes S. Korea

into semifinal



Tottenham's Son delivered when it counted, also winning a penalty for Hwang Hee-chan to level deep in second-half stoppage time.

“We're still here and we're going to be here to the very end,” said South Korea's coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Australia opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when Hwang In-beom gave the ball away in defence and Connor Metcalfe floated the ball to the back post for Craig Goodwin to volley home.

South Korea, which is looking to win the Asian Cup for the first time since 1960, equalised in the 96th-minute when Hwang held his nerve from the spot.

South Korea was in the ascendancy now and Son curled in a sublime free-kick from the edge of the box in the 104th minute to win them the quarter-final.

Klinsmann, who has been under fire for South Korea's performances in Qatar, led his team in a wild celebration at the end.

“Obviously it was another drama,” said Klinsmann.“I'm proud of this team.”

In the first quarter-final of Saturday's programme, Iran overcame Japan 2:1. Qatar and Uzbekistan are playing the last quarter-final match Saturday evening.