OKX And Signalplus Expand Strategic Partnership To Provide Traders With Best-In-Class Trading Experience

OKX , a leading global Web3 technology company and virtual asset exchange, and SignalPlus , an industry-leading virtual asset trading infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate SignalPlus' full suite of trading tools into OKX's trading platform, aiming to provide OKX users with an unmatched trading experience.

SignalPlus offers a robust suite of risk management and algorithms that support crypto options, futures, perpetual and spot trading. Paired with OKX's world-leading liquidity, users will enjoy the ability to intuitively track market data and execute trades more quickly and easily through OKX's platform, all while using SignalPlus' advanced tools.

SignalPlus also offers advanced market-making automation bots on OKX. These bots help market makers manage and control their trading risks effectively, a crucial aspect for expanding their trading operations. In addition, this partnership will encourage more collaboration between the two firms and foster growth in the broader crypto community.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai

said: "We look forward to extending SignalPlus' advanced trading functionalities to more products on our platform. At OKX, as a technology-focused company, our main goal is to drive crypto adoption by empowering traders to trade smarter and enjoy a superior user experience powered by technology."

SignalPlus Co-Founder Chris Yu said: "We're thrilled to further our strategic partnership with OKX, providing seamless trading for our joint user base, especially during this current market recovery period. Our partnership with OKX is a testament to our joint dedication to deliver accessible, high-quality software in crypto trading for all traders."

OKX and SignalPlus first announced their partnership in May 2023 to bring advanced options trading tools to users. Separate from the announcement of this enhanced partnership, the two firms are also working on some initiatives to drive development of the DeFi sector.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global virtual asset exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company building institutional-grade trading software focusing on digital assets. Our flagship crypto dashboard offers a full suite of pricing, analytics, and execution algos with multi-vendor and DMA access, perfect for high-touch trading strategies with a zero cost commitment. Furthermore, a powerful automation suite of pricing and volatility hedging tools is available to jump-start and scale a market-making operation right from its inception. SignalPlus's mission is to democratize crypto trading access for all, offering quality without compromise regardless of your background.

To learn more about SignalPlus, visit:

