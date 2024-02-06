King, UAE President Hold Meeting At Basman Palace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



Two leaders reiterate need to step up efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, guarantee aid delivery into strip

They warn of repercussions of continuation of war on Gaza, worsening humanitarian catastrophe His Majesty stresses need for unaltered international community's support for UNRWA, commends UAE's efforts

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held a meeting at Basman Palace, as part of their ongoing coordination and efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty and Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the need to step up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians, as well as guarantee the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King and the UAE president warned of the repercussions of the continuation of the war on Gaza, and the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

The two leaders reaffirmed their complete support for the Palestinian people in gaining their legitimate rights, noting that the only way to ensure regional security and stability is by launching a political process that leads to a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.

His Majesty stressed the need for the international community to maintain its support for UNRWA to enable it to continue providing its vital services, especially in light of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The King commended the UAE's efforts, led by Sheikh Mohamed, in supporting Gazans and providing uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid, as well as working through diplomatic channels to reach a ceasefire, according to the statement.

The meeting covered the historic ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means of expanding cooperation in all fields.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting on the Jordanian side.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, attended the meeting on the Emirati side.

The King and Crown Prince Hussein bade farewell to UAE president and the accompanying delegation, as he departed Amman later on Monday.