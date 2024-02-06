Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 And 2024-2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductor, water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, oil & gas, and automotive markets. The major drivers for this market are rising need for wastewater treatment and growing demand for renewable energy.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyvinylidene fluoride membrane companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market Insights



Hydrophilic is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its extensive use for protein purification, virus filtration, and sterile filtration in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Within this market, water and wastewater is expected to witness the highest growth. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding awareness of the need to treat wastewater among people and industries, as well as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

3.3.2: Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

3.4: Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Technology

3.4.1: Microfiltration PVDF Membrane

3.4.2: Ultrafiltration PVDF Membrane

3.4.3: Nanofiltration PVDF Membrane

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

3.5.2: Food and Beverage

3.5.3: Electronics and Semiconductor

3.5.4: Water and Wastewater Treatment

3.5.5: Chemical Processing

3.5.6: Oil & Gas

3.5.7: Automotive

3.5.8: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

4.2.2: North American Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage, Electronics and Semiconductor, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Oil & gas, Automotive, and Others

4.3: European Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

4.3.1: European Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type: Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane and Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

4.3.2: European Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage, Electronics and Semiconductor, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Oil & gas, Automotive, and Others

4.4: APAC Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

4.4.1: APAC Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type: Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane and Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

4.4.2: APAC Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage, Electronics and Semiconductor, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Oil & gas, Automotive, and Others

4.5: ROW Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

4.5.1: ROW Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type: Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane and Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

4.5.2: ROW Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage, Electronics and Semiconductor, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Oil & gas, Automotive, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Merck

7.2: Pall

7.3: GE Healthcare

7.4: Sartorius

7.5: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.6: Koch Membrane Systems

7.7: Sterlitech

7.8: Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment

7.9: GVS

7.10: Asahi Kasei

