UP Pact With IBC To Promote Buddhist Tourism

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has entered into an agreement with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to promote Buddhist tourism in the state.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram said: "With the help of IBC, the rich Buddhist heritage of the state will be promoted and disseminated at the international level.

"To attract world tourists to the state, it has also been agreed to hold seminars, functions, fairs and celebrate Buddhist festivals like Ashadh Purnima, Buddha Purnima etc simultaneously. This will give further impetus to tourism in the state."

DG of IBC, Abhijit Halder said that IBC is in touch with about 40 countries. Awareness will be spread about tourist places associated with Lord Buddha there.

