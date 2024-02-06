Micropsi Industries To Showcase AI Vision System For 'Complex Automation' At ATX West Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) AI vision system vendor Micropsi Industries will showcase reflective disk picking and hook hanging applications at ATX West in Anaheim this week.

Too complex to automate with traditional programming, these applications exemplify the cutting edge, variance-heavy solutions the company can solve with its MIRAI system.

To continuously develop new solutions such as these, the company has established a new application laboratory in Magdeburg, Germany, in collaboration with its technology and research partner, the Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation (IFF).

MIRAI allows robotic arms to be controlled in real time, in direct response to sensor information taught by human demonstration.

The reflective disk picking demo, shown in booth 4566 with a Fanuc LR Mate industrial robot, will highlight the software's ability to enable the robot to adapt to environmental variances and interact with reflective surfaces and extreme lighting conditions in real time.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"