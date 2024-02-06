Robotic Delivery Company Starship Technologies Raises $90 Million In New Funding Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Starship Technologies , the company making science fiction a reality by putting delivery robots on streets in the US and Europe, has raised $90 million in new funding, co-led by Plural and Iconical.

The fresh investment, which brings the total raised by Starship to $230 million since its creation in 2014, will be used to expand globally as Starship looks to take advantage of the unstoppable rise in demand for home deliveries.

Launched in 2014, Starship's delivery robots have become a common sight on streets across Europe and the US and the company is now the world's leading autonomous delivery service, making more than six million deliveries and transforming last-mile delivery.

Found in 80 locations across the world including the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Estonia and Finland, the robots use less energy than humans to deliver meals, grocery orders, tools and corporate documents to customers' doors.

Last-mile and on-demand delivery, the most costly and carbon-intensive aspect of the supply chain, has been a stumbling block for logistics businesses across the world, yet demand is growing for rapid deliveries of food and other goods.

