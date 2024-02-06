Sea Machines Closes New Investment Round Of $12 Million Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cleantech venture capital pioneer Emerald Technology Ventures has invested into Sea Machines , a developer of autonomous control systems and advanced perception technology for maritime vessels.

This $12 million funding round, which was joined by Nabtesco Technology Ventures (NTV), Chevron Technology Ventures, Ingram Industries, RKKVC, Level 2 Ventures, and IMC Ventures, will help Sea Machines hone its technological edge and grow its market presence. This adds to a financing in 2023 led by the Geekdom Fund.

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics is a global leader in autonomous piloting systems meant to help sea vessels navigate and operate with greater efficiency, productivity, and capability.

Its proprietary technology allows onboard computers to maintain precise control of vessel position, steering, and speed during a voyage, reroute as needed to avoid traffic and obstacles, and use streaming data to improve operations.

The startup also develops solutions for computer vision, remote command and control, and advanced data collection along shipping routes, among other applications.

