Anyware Robotics Emerges From Stealth Mode To Reveal Robotic Container And Truck Unloading System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Anyware Robotics has emerged from stealth mode to unveil its AI-powered robotic solution, Pixmo, for container and truck unloading. Every year an estimated 28 million containers enter the US with contents, usually boxes, that need to be unloaded.

Anyware Robotics Pixmo robots enable companies to ease the heavy burden on human workers who currently unload these. The versatile mobile robots autonomously unload boxes in containers and trucks more safely, cost-effectively, reliably, and quickly than humans can – without the related injuries.

The autonomous mobile Pixmo robots are ideal for unloading at transload facilities, cross docks, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment warehouses. The robots can be installed within days and provide enhanced operational efficiencies and predictability.

Anyware Robotics was founded in January 2023, raised $5 million in seed capital in March 2023, and is actively negotiating another round of funding to accelerate bringing Pixmo to market.

The robotic solution was developed based on years of intensive robotics research by the founders, as well as the personal experience of the company's CTO unloading containers for his parents' warehousing business.

