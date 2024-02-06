Greenenergybreaks Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Reports On Status Of Initiatives, Financing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a Canadian-based, growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, cradle-to-cradle, clean-energy solutions, has released a report on recent company achievements and new initiatives as well as the completion of financing. The report noted a visit from the Honorable Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's federal minister of agriculture, and two local members of parliament, the Honorable Bardish Chagger and MP Tim Louis; the trio visited FuelPositive's Northland facility and engaged directly with FuelPositive's team. The report also noted the following key items: the company remains on track to deliver its first commercial system in early spring 2024 and is offering a performance guarantee on operating costs and production output for early adopters of FuelPositive technology; the company is in the final stages of selecting public and media relations firms; the company has announced its first director of sales along with a controller, a senior purchaser, an engineer of record. and a senior electrical engineer to the team; and the company has been selected as an International Industry Innovation Leader and a“Living Lab” by the Global Nitrogen Innovation Center for Clean Energy and the Environment (“NICCEE”). In addition, the report observed that FuelPositive is focused on developing an effective method to collect carbon credits in real time while also focusing on the emission-free combustion of green ammonia; the company also secured an additional $550,000 in the final tranche of its current financing, bringing the total raised in this placement to $1,900,000.

“Our transition to revenue is imminent,” said FuelPositive CEO Ian Clifford in the press release.“We've invested considerable time to reach this point and are deeply grateful for the patience and support of our stakeholders. As we defy skeptics, break new ground and establish a whole new sector, we recognize the unprecedented position we hold today. Our journey owes much to the trust and confidence of both new and long-standing investors and shareholders. We're looking forward to our upcoming successes and sharing the rewards with our shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is at the forefront of Canadian technology and is committed to delivering sustainable, environmentally responsible green ammonia solutions. The company's innovative approach includes on-farm/on-site, containerized green ammonia production systems, effectively eliminating carbon emissions. FuelPositive's commercial green ammonia systems are versatile, serving multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying, internal combustion engines and hydrogen storage for fuel cells and other sectors. The company's main customer base consists of farmers, who currently utilize 80% of the global ammonia production. The company addresses nitrogen fertilizer needs while advocating for environmental change. FuelPositive leverages Canada's expertise in technology and environmental stewardship to empower communities worldwide against food insecurity and is working to shape a more resilient future for generations through collaboration and innovation. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NHHHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN