Biomednewsbreaks H.C. Wainwright & Co. Reiterates 'Buy' Rating, $6 PT On Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, was spotlighted in a recent H.C. Wainwright & Co. research report after the Company's announcement about receiving a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for a patent application related to the use of Lomecel-B(TM) in Aging-related Frailty sufferers receiving vaccines for conditions such as COVID-19 and influenza.

“In our view, the notice of patent allowance further bolsters the Lomecel-B(TM) intellectual property ('IP') estate and may serve as a life-cycle management ('LCM') tool should additional evidence support the agent's value in treating frailty patients,” wrote Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D, in the report.“Investors should note that we do not currently ascribe any value to the frailty program; however, positive updates may constitute upside to our forecasts. In the wake of this update, we reiterate our Buy rating and 12-month target of $6 per share.”

In the press release announcing the Notice of Allowance last week, Joshua M. Hare, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of Longeveron, stated,“these newly allowed claims extend our patent estate to include the use of Lomecel-B(TM) in conjunction with or after patients receive vaccines to enhance vaccine immune response. We believe this use for Lomecel-B(TM) and the broader potential it holds for patients in our current Aging-related Frailty and Alzheimer's disease trials reflects the broader potential of Lomecel-B(TM).”

To learn more about H.C. Wainwright & Co. research and request access to the full report, visit



About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B(TM) through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-related Frailty. To learn more about the Company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believe,”“expects,”“may,”“looks to,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“on condition,”“target,”“see,”“potential,”“estimates,”“preliminary,” or“anticipates” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of Longeveron's clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of the Company's ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for the Company's product candidates, including its estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases being targeted; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates in the U.S., Japan and other jurisdictions; the Company's plans relating to the further development of its product candidates, including additional disease states or indications it may pursue; the Company's plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and its ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and the Company's ability to attract and retain such personnel; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's need to raise additional capital, and the difficulties it may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on its investors; market and other conditions; the Company's financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern, and the period over which it estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN