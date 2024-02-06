Ainewsbreaks - Toggle3d.Ai (CSE: TGGL) (OTC: TGGLF) (FSE: Q0C) 'Game-Changing' 3D Modeling Solution Increases Productivity, Delivers Tangible Benefits

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Toggle3D

(CSE: TGGL) (OTC: TGGLF) (FSE: Q0C) , the all-in-one 3D modeling solution harnessing the power of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is committed to redefining the 3D texturing landscape with its unparalleled speed and user-friendly interface. According to a recent release, the company is using Toggle3D to texture 3D models for Amazon as well as other customers; the announcement noted that its platform is increasing artists' productivity speed by 100% and users are seeing tangible benefits by reducing the time and cost of 3D model production. A key differentiator with the Toggle3D offering is its user-friendly approach, which features a“point and click” interface enabling users to quickly and easily apply high-fidelity PBR materials, customize colors and properties with intuitive editing knobs, and add stickers to enhance the product vision.“Toggle3D is set to be a game-changer in the world of 3D texturing, providing a faster, more intuitive and immersive experience for digital artists and designers,” the company stated in the press release.“As the demand for high-quality 3D models continues to grow, Toggle3D emerges as the go-to solution for efficient and stunning 3D texturing.”

About Toggle3D

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) to convert computer-aided design (“CAD”) files, apply stunning 4K texturing and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. The platform serves various industries within the $160 billion computer-generated imagery (“CGI”) market. With its augmented reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers and ecommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise. For more information about the company, please visit

