Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Disrupting Traditional Boating Industry With Electric Power

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is dedicated to pioneering the clean-energy transition on the water.“Boating magazine announced its Boat of the Year category winners for 2023, and the Four Winns H2e came out on top in the Runabout category. The Four Winns bowrider is powered by Vision Marine Technologies' E-Motion, a 180 HP electric onboard engine that is the most powerful marine electric powertrain in the world,” a recent article reads.“The Four Winns H2e E-Motion engine is only a small piece of what VMAR does. As the global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, Vision Marine is pioneering the clean-energy transition on the water by selling 100% electric boats, outboard motors and technology throughout the marine industry. In addition, the company strives to be an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

