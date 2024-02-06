Cryptonewsbreaks - Paris Blockchain Week Hosts Press Event To Provide Sneak Peek Of April's Main Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Paris Blockchain Week (“PBW”) hosted a press event in London last month in anticipation of April's planned Paris Blockchain Week. Held Jan. 24, the press event was titled“Paris Blockchain Week Presents: A Taste of 2024 with Our Press Community.” The event was designed to give the media a peak at the planned agenda for the Upcoming blockchain week, including the cutting-edge discussions, industry leaders and innovative projects. The main Paris Blockchain Week event is scheduled for April 9–11, 2024. During the press event, three panels were held, discussing key topics in the ever-evolving blockchain and Web3 landscape, including the state of the industry and its growth potential; the future of transformative technologies; and the ever-shifting regulatory landscape surrounding blockchain and Web3.“The London press event was a resounding success,” said Paris Blockchain Week cofounder Michael Amar in the press release.“The enthusiasm in the room was palpable, and we're thrilled to have offered a taste of what's to come.”

