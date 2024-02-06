(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu Earns Top Rating from CDP in Climate Change Category

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP's A List for climate change for the seventh year in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change.



CDP is an international non-profit organization that manages annual global disclosure for companies' activities relating to climate change, forests, and water security, on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of US $136 trillion (as of February 2024). The survey evaluates companies' outstanding efforts to demonstrate leadership in disclosing information, identifying and managing risks, addressing challenges, as well as setting ambitious and significant goals.

The Fujitsu Group's Initiatives in Climate Change

In 2017, The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, setting its goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In June 2023, the Fujitsu updated this vision and established new targets to achieve carbon neutrality in its business by fiscal 2030 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the Fujitsu Group's value chain by fiscal 2040 (1 ). Fujitsu obtained SBTi (2 ) certification for its Net-Zero targets.

Utilizing AI and other advanced digital technologies to support innovation, Fujitsu is working to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through its business operations. Fujitsu ultimately aims to contribute to the realization of the common social goal of carbon neutrality and the construction of a more resilient infrastructure for society.

In the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage XI), which outlines Fujitsu's environmental targets over the three-year period from FY 2023 to FY 2025, Fujitsu has identified targets that address three key global societal challenges: climate change, resource circulation, and living in harmony with nature (conservation of biodiversity).As a leading company in SX, the Fujitsu Group is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its group companies, including those in the supply chain, and to expanding and enhancing the value it provides to customers and society through technology.

The Fujitsu Group will continue to promote these initiatives to realize a sustainable world.

(1) Net zero greenhouse gas emissions : Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% in the target year in comparison to the base year, and re-absorbing remaining emissions (of 10% or less) from the atmosphere through direct air capture (DAC) technologies or by planting trees.

(2) SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) : An initiative jointly established by the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI: World Resources Institute), and other organizations in 2015 encourages companies to set GHG emission reduction targets consistent with science-based evidence to the level required by the Paris Agreement, validating targets that comply with criteria including indirect emissions not only within the company but also in the supply chain.

