Noida Metro To Extend Aqua Line Corridor With 11 New Stations, Connects To Delhi Metro's Blue Line

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be bringing Metro connectivity to Greater Noida West. NMRC has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor with revised Detailed Project Report (DPR).The Aqua Line corridor extension will comprise of 11 stations. This extension will start from the existing Sector 51 station in Noida and end at Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. The DPR with its approval has brought in slight changes in its alignment about the Aqua line projectNMRC Managing Director, Lokesh M said, \"The importance of the project is due to the proposed inter-connectivity of the existing operational Aqua Line to the DMRC's Blue line at Sector-61 station and benefiting the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area with faster and direct connectivity towards Noida and Delhi and vice versa. The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17 route with a cost of ₹2991.60 crore,\" reported MSN News.

Currently, Sector 51 of Noida is connected with Depot station in Greater Noida through the Aqua Line. Since 2019, the average daily ridership has witnessed tremendous increase, more than double that is from 18,000 to 45,000 in 2023. The NMRC official added,"The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC's Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line." The proposed corridor will have stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, the NMRC official further informed. Commuters from Noida, Greater Noida West and Greater Noida will be able to reap the benefits of

the project via Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. The extension of the Aqua Line corridor will reduce travel time and also help decongest the road traffic along these routes. Further projects Moreover, plans to expand the Noida Metro on two more corridors are in progress. According to officials, one of them is an extension from NMCR's Depot Station to Bodaki in Greater Noida and the other is a corridor between the Botanical Garden Metro Station and the Noida Sector-142 station.

The NMRC officials informed that the DPR for the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor has to undergo approval for its implementation. The DPR has been submitted by the NMRC to the Uttar Pradesh government and once the approval is received, it would have to be cleared by the Centre.



