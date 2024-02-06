               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ED Raids Several Locations Linked To Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat In Alleged Forest Scam Case


2/6/2024 11:00:38 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids over a dozen locations linked to former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, news agency ANI has reported citing sources on 7 February. As per sources, ED is conducting raids in Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand in an alleged forest scam case.

