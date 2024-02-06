Kerala News LIVE: NIA To Pronounce Verdict Against ISIS Operative Who Planned Serial Blasts In State Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:34 am: Pig farm owner arrested for sexually assaulting minors in Kollam

The owner of a pig farm was arrested for giving alcohol and sexually assaulting minors in Chadayamangalam. Baiju, a native of Kottayam was arrested. He has been running a pig farm on a modest income for two years.

8.17 AM:

Gas tanker overturns in Kannur; Several injured

A gas tanker from Mangalore lost control and overturned on Pazhayangadi Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The tanker coming from Mangalore lost control and hit three vehicles before overturning.

After hitting two more cars, the gas truck finally came to a stop. At Pariyaram Medical College, the eight people on the traveller who were hurt in the collision are currently receiving medical attention.

8.12 AM:

NIA to pronounce verdict against ISIS operative who planned serial blasts in state today

The NIA court will pronounce its verdict today in the case against ISIS operative Riyaz Aboobacker, who planned to carry out a series of blasts in Kerala. The Kochi NIA court will pronounce its verdict at 11 am. Riayz, a native of Palakkad's Kollankode, is the only accused in the case. He was arrested by NIA on 15 May 2018.

The NIA found that the mastermind of the Sri Lanka blasts had planned a series of blasts in Kerala as well and had tried to recruit youth through social media for the same. Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and conspiracy have been charged. In the case, Riyaz's social media accounts and electronic devices seized from the house during the raid were presented as evidence.