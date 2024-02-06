Missing Bolts Caused Boeing 737 Max 9 Door Plug Blowout: NTSB Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A preliminary report released by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday revealed that four crucial bolts were missing from a Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug, leading to the harrowing incident on an Alaska Airlines flight last month. The door plug, intended to cover an unused exit door, became dislodged mid-flight, forcing an emergency landing.

The incident, which occurred during a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, on January 5, saw the door plug detach at approximately 16,000 feet over Oregon, resulting in a loud bang and rapid depressurization of the aircraft. The flight crew recounted moments of chaos as the door blew open, necessitating the use of oxygen masks and prompting the pilot's head to be pushed into the heads-up display (HUD).

In response to the alarming discovery, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) swiftly issued a temporary global grounding order for Boeing 737 Max 9 planes, mandating immediate inspections. Subsequent investigations by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines uncovered additional instances of loose hardware on door plugs among their fleets of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The FAA, concurrently investigating Boeing's 737 Max 9, is scrutinizing whether the manufacturer failed to ensure compliance with safety regulations and design specifications. This incident has reignited concerns over Boeing's safety protocols, echoing past controversies surrounding the 737 Max series, which was grounded in 2019 following two fatal crashes.

Boeing, in response to the NTSB's findings, acknowledged accountability for the incident, emphasizing a commitment to rectifying shortcomings in quality control and ensuring adherence to safety standards. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines reaffirmed its dedication to safety and pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations.

Spirit AeroSystems, the manufacturer of the malfunctioning door plug, faces renewed scrutiny amid allegations of quality failures. The company, formerly a Boeing subsidiary, emphasized collaboration with regulators and vowed to prioritize safety and reliability.

The FAA has vowed to intensify oversight of Boeing's manufacturing processes, with plans to increase inspections and encourage whistleblowing among Boeing employees to report safety concerns promptly. As investigations continue, stakeholders remain vigilant, aiming to prevent future incidents and bolster confidence in air travel safety.