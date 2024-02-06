BREAKING: IT Raid Conducted In Over 5 Places In Bengaluru Early Morning, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the early hours of this morning, several private companies in Bengaluru were subject to surprise raids and inspections by Income Tax (IT) officials. The raids, which commenced at 6 am, targeted companies suspected of tax evasion.

According to reports, IT officials conducted inspections at more than five locations across the city. The raids were part of a coordinated effort to crack down on tax evasion and ensure compliance with financial regulations.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the companies under investigation. However, it is believed that the raids were prompted by suspicions of significant discrepancies in the companies' financial records.

(More details awaited).