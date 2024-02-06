Blast In Scrapyard: Labourer Killed In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) A 34-year-old labourer was blown into pieces in an explosion which took place in a scrap warehouse located in Lakdi Mohal locality under the Cantonment police station.

The deafening sound of the explosion was heard till three kilometres away from the accident spot, late evening on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that pieces of human flesh were scattered all around.

Half of the labourer's body was lying inside a box kept in the warehouse and the deceased's face was completely torn.

Though initial reports said that the blast occurred while cutting a cylinder, the cantonment police said that the matter is being investigated.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar said that the deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar of Hardoi district.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the establishment is owned by one Laxmikant Gupta who also owns a scrapyard in Lakdi Mohal. Three labourers, identified as Basharat, Bablu and Krishna Kumar worked here,” he said. Basharat and Bablu, who had gone for lunch on Tuesday late afternoon, had not returned yet.

A forensic team, bomb disposal squad and fire personnel were carrying out investigation when last reports came in. The police said that prima facie, it appeared that the explosion was caused by chemicals kept in a vessel.

