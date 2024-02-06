Gooddata Appoints Jakub Lenemayer As Vice President Of Commercial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jakub Lenemayer, VP of Commercial, GoodData

- Jakub Lenemayer, VP of Commercial, GoodDataSAN FRANCISCO, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoodData , the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, announced today that seasoned sales leader Jakub Lenemayer has joined the company as Vice President of Commerical.With his extensive experience in cloud transformation, technology leadership, and strategic organizational growth, Jakub will play a crucial role in driving the company's ambitious business development goals.Jakub brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to GoodData, gained through his diverse career in the technology industry. Prior to joining GoodData, he held various leadership positions within his 12-year tenure at Microsoft, including Customer Success Lead, Head of Enterprise Sales, and Channel Sales Lead. He has been responsible for delivering record growth within the Azure SSM, Azure Cloud, and Data and AI divisions.Commenting on his appointment, Jakub expressed his excitement about joining GoodData and contributing to its growth."I am thrilled to be joining the team at GoodData,” he said.“With a passion for data solutions and a commitment to excellence, I am excited to contribute to GoodData's mission of empowering companies to derive relevant insights from their data. I firmly believe that data democratization is not just a buzzword but a strategic imperative for every enterprise."In his role as Vice President of Commercial at GoodData, Jakub will assume responsibility for the organization's business development efforts, leading and nurturing GoodData's customer-facing teams. His extensive experience in leading sales, customer success, and technical teams within the cloud technology industry will be instrumental in driving GoodData's business development to new levels."We are delighted to welcome Jakub Lenemayer to our team," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. "He will be instrumental in working with our customers to accelerate the growth of our cloud-based analytics platform. His deep understanding of leading cloud sales teams and delivering on client needs will be invaluable as we continue to take GoodData Cloud to the next level."About GoodDataGoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world's top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn and YouTube .###

Harry Dix

GoodData

+1 415-200-0186

email us here