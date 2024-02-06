Glass Packaging Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Increase in environmental awareness have severe impacts on the end-users of glass packaging; thereby, limiting the glass packaging market growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global glass packaging market , valued at $45.5 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $77.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. Glass packaging encompasses containers and receptacles made from glass used to store and safeguard various products, including food & beverages, medicines, cosmetics, and more.

Download Sample Copy:

Market Dynamics

The glass packaging market faces challenges such as inflation triggered by the Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, increased environmental awareness among end-users limits market growth. On the positive side, the surge in demand for packaging by the food & beverage industry presents lucrative opportunities.

Market Growth Factors

The expansion of the food service industry, driven by increased investment and business expansion, creates opportunities for market players to innovate products. The rise in tourism boosts the hotel and restaurant sectors, leading to market growth. Online retail platforms also contribute significantly to market expansion, offering consumers varied product options and facilitating international market entry for major brands.

Purchase Enquiry :



Market Segmentation



The market is segmented by glass type, packaging type, end-user industry, and region. Clear glass holds the highest market share due to its visibility, while colored glass is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, offering protection from UV rays. Bottles dominate the packaging type segment, driven by the preference for sustainable options. In terms of end-user industry, food & beverage leads, but the pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow rapidly due to glass's inert and non-reactive properties.



Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by new packaging technologies and high demand for improved packaging quality. LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, fueled by urbanization, e-retailing, and rising disposable income in countries like Argentina, Columbia, and Nigeria. Brazil is a significant market for rigid packaging in Latin America.

Download Sample Copy:

Competition Analysis



Key players in the market include Verallia SA, Vidrala, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation Limited, BA Group, Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass, Stoelzle Glass Group, PGP Glass Private Limited, Vitro Glass, and Ardagh Group S.A. These companies focus on product launches to maintain competitiveness.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders



The report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, and dynamics to identify opportunities. It offers insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with Porter's five forces analysis. In-depth segmentation analysis aids in identifying prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped based on revenue contribution, facilitating benchmarking and market player positioning. The report also analyzes regional and global market trends, key players, application areas, and growth strategies.



In conclusion, the glass packaging market shows promising growth prospects, driven by various factors such as technological advancements, increased environmental awareness, and expanding end-user industries.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn