Optconnect Announces Strategic Acquisition Of M2M Dataglobal

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Enhancing and Broadening Managed Connectivity Solutions Across the Americas

KAYSVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT -OptConnect , a longtime leader in managed wireless services, today announced it has acquired Latin America-based M2M DataGlobal (“ M2M ”), one of the largest and most professionally run IoT organizations in Latin America. Together these businesses create a premier managed wireless connectivity platform of scale, capable of supporting customers across a broad spectrum of industries and solution needs throughout North and South America.





Coupled with OptConnect's current ability to serve partners in North America and other regions around the globe, the acquisition of M2M marks a significant expansion in global reach, dramatically increasing its ability to support global partnerships with ultra-reliable connectivity and support in more countries. Collectively, OptConnect and M2M serve more than 10,000 unique customers.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, M2M has been a pioneer in the machine-to-machine/IoT industry for more than a decade, offering a full suite of hardware products and connectivity solutions across the Americas, including Chile, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico. Their customer-centric culture with their employee's passion for providing unmatched customer service aligns perfectly with OptConnect's rich history and success in providing fully-managed solutions and services.

“We are continuing to evolve as a company to meet and exceed the needs of our customers as they expand across the world,” said Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect.“Our unwavering commitment lies in being an innovative global provider of highly valued wireless connectivity solutions. This acquisition enables us to continue to deliver on our promise to support customers and ensure they derive the maximum benefits from their IoT initiatives.”

M2M will continue to operate under the M2M DataGlobal name and utilize their office in Santiago, Chile for LATAM headquarters. Elionae Silva will continue to serve as General Manager of the M2M business unit. Felix Lluberes and Rob Adams, who have advised M2M previously, will continue to serve as advisors to the company.

“Since our inception, we have been uniquely focused on our customers and providing specialized support for their needs as we constantly innovate,” said Elionae Silva, General Manager of M2M.“This opportunity with OptConnect will allow us as an organization to continue to be the IoT solution of the future as we continue to grow and scale.”

About M2M DataGlobal

For more than 10 years M2M DataGlobal has been a pioneer in the M2M/IoT world in LATAM. Since its inception, M2M has innovated in the market with unique attention to its clients. From Multioperator SIM cards for all of Latin America to M2MCenter with all of its proprietary integrations, M2M DataGlobal is a pioneer in wireless connectivity with a constant and driving focus of keeping the customer at the center of everything they do.

About OptConnect

OptConnect is North America's leading provider of managed service wireless connectivity for Security Systems, ATMs, Smart Safes, Kiosks, Micro Markets, Digital Signage, and many other IoT/M2M applications. OptConnect provides a secure and reliable monitored wireless connection to the Internet for unattended equipment that is easy, low-risk, and convenient: All supported by a superior customer service infrastructure. OptConnect has spent 15+ years perfecting managed wireless services so that customers can focus on their core business strengths without having to deal with the delays, complexities, and frustrations of typical cellular deployments. OptConnect's fully managed solution provides Connectivity-as-a-Service for M2M and IoT applications that are simple and easy to implement. Thousands of customers rely on OptConnect for its 'easy button' approach, plug-and-play hardware, managed services, and world-class customer care.

