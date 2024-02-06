Wellpoint Texas Earns NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Newly established accreditation recognizes Wellpoint's commitment to health equity, prioritizing the needs of socioeconomically marginalized individuals at the highest risk for adverse health outcomes.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthequity –Wellpoint Texas recently earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Equity Accreditation Plus, a recognition of Wellpoint's leadership in developing solutions to enhance access equitable, high-quality healthcare. It further underscores Wellpoint's commitment to eliminating health disparities in underserved communities to improve health outcomes and reduce overall treatment costs.





“NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation Plus recognizes our unwavering dedication to eliminating health disparities and ensuring access to high-quality care for everyone,” said Greg Thompson, Wellpoint Texas President.“This milestone positions Wellpoint at the forefront of advancing health equity through our innovative and impactful programs that provide access to individualized care to improve the whole health of our members.”

NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus builds upon the Health Equity Accreditation designation Wellpoint received last year, when it was recognized among the first Medicaid plans in the nation to create a strategic framework that prioritizes health equity based on race, ethnicity, language, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The new Health Equity Accreditation Plus goes a step further by acknowledging Wellpoint's data-driven approach to identify and collect information on individuals' social needs. This data enables Wellpoint to develop personalized services and supports to combat health inequities and establish impactful relationships with community-based organizations (CBOs) to improve the health outcomes of individuals.

One way Wellpoint is advancing its health equity mission is through several doula pilot projects and supportive pregnancy programs designed to improve maternal and child health in urban and rural areas. Through this collaborative work, Wellpoint is helping to reduce premature births and health inequities, especially among Black women.

“Racial and ethnic disparities have hindered quality healthcare progression for many Americans,” said Margaret E. O'Kane, NCQA President.“Organizations earning the Health Equity Accreditation Plus like Wellpoint are leading the way in bridging this gap, and NCQA salutes their commitment.”

