Six New Directors Join Board Of Operation Underground Railroad

The new directors are:

Kelly Crouch , Strategic Advisor for Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children

Jeff Frazier , Chairman of STIMPACK, a Haiti-focused Think Tank and NGO

Jordan Greenbaum, MD , Experienced Clinician and Researcher Specializing in the Treatment of Abused and Exploited Children

Michele McBride , Director of Organization Development at Keller Williams and Champion of Women in the Workplace

Matthew Millhollin , 25-Year Law Enforcement Professional and Human Trafficking Expert

Sean Vassilaros , Tech Executive, Entrepreneur, and Chairman of the Hailey Mayz Foundation

The reconstituted board has elected Sean Vassilaros to serve as Chairman.

“It is a privilege to serve on O.U.R.'s board with my fellow directors, who bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and passionate commitment to O.U.R.'s mission of rescuing and supporting victims of trafficking and exploitation,” said Board Chairman Sean Vassilaros.“Going forward, our focus will be on identifying the right leader for the organization, demonstrating our values in everything we do, and ensuring that O.U.R.'s strong, resilient team of dedicated operators, staff and volunteers maintains a safe, respectful and professional work environment. We look forward to working together to expand O.U.R.'s impact and ensure that this organization continues to thrive.”

Vassilaros continued,“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our gratitude to the five outgoing directors for their numerous contributions over many years. We are grateful for their continued support and wish them well.”

Director Biographies

Kelly Crouch, Strategic Advisor for Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children

In her role as Strategic Advisor for the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Kelly Crouch brings over 20 years of experience in community education to counsel over 150 agencies on strategies that both prevent and effectively respond to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation. Through her commitment and expertise, she is an essential figure in protecting children from trafficking and other online dangers.

Jeff Frazier, Chairman of STIMPACK, a Haiti-focused Think Tank and NGO

Jeff Frazier is a decorated U.S. Army Veteran serving as the Chairman of STIMPACK, a Haiti-focused think tank and interventional NGO. Jeff has experience in marketing and growth organizations as the founder, former CEO and current Board Observer at THREAD, a leading technology platform enabling innovative research approaches to biopharmaceutical and life sciences organizations. Through his extensive charitable work, he has worked alongside community stakeholders to manage and fund projects focused on improving the quality of life in the world's neediest communities, including through preventing trafficking.

Jordan Greenbaum, MD, Experienced Clinician and Researcher Specializing in the Treatment of Abused and Exploited Children

As a physician, Dr. Jordan Greenbaum spent her clinical career working with children who experienced abuse, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. She currently provides international training and technical assistance to multidisciplinary professionals working with abused and exploited children, providing guidance on the trauma-informed, child-centered and rights-based approach to care. She collaborates with global experts to create tools and resources to improve the health sector response to human trafficking. Her research has been instrumental in designing screening tools for healthcare settings to identify youth at risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation. Dr. Greenbaum's extensive experience and dedication to the wellbeing of children make her a key figure in the fight against trafficking and exploitation.

Michele McBride, Director of Organization Development at Keller Williams and Champion of Women in the Workplace

Michele McBride is a multi-faceted professional committed to societal improvement and individual empowerment. As the Director of Organization Development for Keller Williams, Michele is pivotal in guiding the professional development of employees of all backgrounds and identities, and in ensuring that the company's organizational needs align with strategic goals across its franchises, promoting a cohesive and effective workforce. Michele's expertise is further recognized through her position as an Editorial Board Member for the peer-reviewed publication the Journal of Applied Behavioral Science, where her involvement aligns with her broader goals of fostering societal advancement through informed policy and practice. As a co-Founder of the non-profit Project ROAR, she has been instrumental in promoting adaptable outdoor recreation focused on accessibility for athletes with disabilities and mobility differences.

Matthew Millhollin, 25-Year Law Enforcement Professional and Human Trafficking Expert

With more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, Matthew has played a pivotal and hands-on role in disrupting criminal organizations involved in human trafficking and child exploitation across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. He provides both technical and operational assistance to dismantle transnational criminal organizations through directly liaising with government and law enforcement agencies around the globe.

Sean Vassilaros, Tech Executive, Entrepreneur, and Chairman of the Hailey Mayz Foundation

Sean Vassilaros is a proven executive and entrepreneur with extensive philanthropic experience. He served as co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at THREAD, a leading clinical research technology platform, for ten years, culminating in a successful exit in 2019 via acquisition. Sean is the co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KANNY, an innovative software company in the HR Tech space. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Hailey Mayz Foundation, a non-profit providing physical, speech, and occupational therapies for special needs children, and as an Adjunct Professor at Lehigh University in the College of Engineering and Applied Science.

About Operation Underground Railroad

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) is a non-profit organization that leads the fight against child sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Founded in 2013, O.U.R.'s work spans the globe and includes assisting law enforcement with a combination of boots on the ground, intelligence gathering, capacity building, and contributing hardware, specialized tools, training and manpower to law enforcement agencies. O.U.R. likewise supports aftercare to survivors in a similar fashion with a combination of boots on the ground, capacity building and contributing training and resources to local facilities. For more information, please visit OURrescue .

