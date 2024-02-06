Arab League Chief Says Ending UNRWA's Role Endangers Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 7 (NNN-MENA) – Arab League (AL) secretary-general, slammed yesterday, some countries' suspension of funding to the UN relief agency for Palestinians, calling it“immoral” and dangerous.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit said, halting the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), not only seriously impacts the Palestinians, but also“endangers the regional security and stability.”

He said, these moves would serve what he called Israel's goal to get rid of the UN agency that serves as a key provider of essential services to Gaza-based Palestinian refugees.

Aboul Gheit praised decisions by countries, including Spain and Portugal, to step up funding, and countries that continue to fund the relief agency.

On Jan 27, six European countries, including Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland joined the United States, Australia and Canada, in pausing funding to the UNRWA, after Israel accused several employees of the UN agency of involvement in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-MENA