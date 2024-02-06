Kyiv, Warsaw Discuss Involvement Of Polish Carriers In Ukraine's Road Transport Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the second meeting of the Polish-Ukrainian working group, Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach and Polish Infrastructure Deputy Minister Paweł Gancarz discussed the involvement of Polish carriers in Ukraine's road transport market.

The relevant statement was made by the Polish Infrastructure Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

During the video conference meeting, the parties spoke of the current progress in the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak, as well as the arrangements made by Derkach and Gancarz in the course of their talks in Kyiv.

It has been another meeting between the parties since the agreement allowing for Polish carriers to suspend the border blockade until March 1 was signed.

The purpose of the meeting was to“develop actual solutions aimed at increasing the share of Polish carriers in Ukraine's road transport market, as well as discuss the possible amendments to the EU-Ukraine Agreement on the Liberalization of Road Transport.”

Speaking of the current situation, Gancarz mentioned that it continues to take Polish and European trucks“an excessively long time” to return from Ukraine via border crossing points, and expressed hope that the situation with cross-border flows will improve, mainly with regard to easing the return of empty trucks from Ukraine to the EU.

The two deputy ministers agreed to jointly visit certain border checkpoints, both Polish and Ukrainian, in order to examine the situation on site.

In the course of the meeting, the Polish side also presented proposals regarding amendments to the EU-Ukraine Agreement on the Liberalization of Road Transport in order to ensure fair and equal rules for all parties.

A reminder that, on January 16, 2024, Poland's Infrastructure Ministry signed an agreement with the organizers of Polish protests on the border with Ukraine, following which the protesters lifted the border blockade until March 1. By that time, the Polish government is expected to resolve the issues of its carriers.