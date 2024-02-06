UK Intel Assesses Impact Of Russia's Ivanovets Corvette Destruction On Russian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British intelligence has dedicated its latest update to the destruction of Russia's Ivanovets missile corvette by a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate on February 1.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the Ivanovets was patrolling Crimea's western coast in support of Russia's ongoing occupation of Ukraine. Its sophisticated communications system allowed it to send and receive targeting data to and from other ships, helicopters, and long-range patrol aircraft.

"This latest Ukrainian success highlights the continuing vulnerability of Russian warships operating in the Black Sea. It will highly likely have an impact on the Black Sea Fleet's command and control elements, probably forcing them to re-evaluate their manoeuvrability near western Crimea," the British intelligence said.

However, the military analysts suggest that the Russian Navy is almost certainly still able to conduct its three main tasks in the Black Sea: long-range strike, patrol and support.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 1, soldiers of a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the Ivanovets missile corvette of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 naval drones.